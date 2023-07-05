Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 1200 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 29.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2800 block of Nichols St. on June 29.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 29.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 500 block of Oakland Hills Ln. on June 26.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 2000 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 27.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, and a local warrant, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on June 27.
• An arrest was made on four local warrants in the 1500 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 27.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on June 28.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on June 29.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on June 29.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on June 29.
• An arrest was made on two felony warrants from another agency, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, tampering with evidence, and failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 29.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on June 29.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 29.
