• Gina Paulette Santos, 900 block of FM 686, Dayton – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and 109 days in jail.
• Mark Edward Willis, 1200 block of El Cibolo Rd. Edinburg – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $100 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $343.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.