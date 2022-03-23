Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Ian Colin Daugherty and Layna Dawn Weber, March 14.
• Hunter Patrick Treat and Mayra Leticia Sotelo, March 14.
• Diego Ezequiel Toca and Ana Elizabeth Garcia, March 14.
• Alexander Tate Holt and Tiffany Lei Herd, March 15.
• Jose Manuel Navarro and Karla Gicela Garcia, March 15.
• Caleb Scott Mynatt and Annie Faye Pawlak, March 15.
• Jose Roberto Nunez and Karleopy Dominik Grano Serrano, March 16.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Caitlyn Cordelia Harris of Kerrville and Matthew Marcus Harris of Kerrville, March 11.
• Cynthia Marie Carter and Stephen Paul Carter of Kerrville, March 14.
• Marjorie Rose Ortega of Ingram and Edward Guzman Ortega of Kerrville, March 14.
