• Damian Francois Adams, 100 block of Rabbit Run, Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• John David Davidson, 1600 block of 1st St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, 42 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Crystal Evans Griffin, 400 block of Benson Dr., Kerrville – Three counts of criminal trespass. $500 fine, 132 days in jail and court costs of $920.
• Amanda Marie Jester, 25200 block of Steinbeck Ave., Stevenson Ranch, Calif. – Possession or use of inhalant paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. 6 days in jail and court costs of $620.
• Petra Bowers Martinez, 300 block of Peterson Farm Rd., Kerrville – Harassment. $500 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 25 hours of community service and court costs of $360.
• William Grant Parker, unit block of Church St., Laconia, N.H. – Appeal speeding 62 mph in a 45-mph zone. $250 fine, deferred 3 months and court costs of $134.
• Mark Allen Romano Jr., 1400 block of Mere Dr., Pinehurst, Texas – Bail jumping. $500 fine, deferred 9 months and court costs of $360.
• Vincent Moises Soulas, unit block of Napolito, San Antonio – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and failure to identify. $1,000 fine, 84 days in jail, and court costs of $650.
