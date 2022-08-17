•    Damian Francois Adams, 100 block of Rabbit Run, Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $310.

•    John David Davidson, 1600 block of 1st St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, 42 days in jail and court costs of $300.

