• Colby Gordon Averett, 3000 block of Willow Way, Francis, Utah – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 12 months of probation, 25 hours of community service and court costs of $530.
• James Richard Boner, 6600 block of Krollton Rd., Austin – Family violence causing bodily injury. $1,000 fine, deferred 12 months, 25 hours of community service and court costs of $310.
• James Randall Brooks, 100 block of Ivy Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Dustin George Cox, 3100 block of Cashmere Dr., Orlando, Fla. – Possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $670.
• Jonathan Selman Eckstein, 2900- block of Riverside Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• William Michael Fahrenthold, 100 block of Butler, Ingram – Attempted possession of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $166.
• Melissa Jan Fisher, 200 block of Way Dr., Ingram – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana - $0 fine and court costs of $106.
• Jesus Gonzales IV, 500 block of Fawn Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $142.
• Brett Alex Taylor Goodloe, 300 block of W Barnett St., Kerrville – Disorderly conduct displaying or discharging a firearm. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Christopher Gene Garza, 400 block of Goss St., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency call. $1,500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $740.
• Brian Michael Hensley, P.O. Box, Ingram – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $582.
• David Hernandez-Garcia, 300 block of Guemal Rd., Buda, Texas – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 18 months of probation and court costs of $478.
• Joel Salinas Jacobo, 400 block of W Barnett St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Brian Alan McCarty, 100 block of Laurel Way, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 18 months of probation and court costs of $478.
• Jaime Eloy Mendez, 100 block of Harville, Kerrville – Criminal trespass of a shelter. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Michael Victor Melchionda, General Delivery, Kerrville – Criminal trespass. $1,000 fine, 6 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Oscar Dario Molina-Cruz, Family violence assault causing bodily injury, tampering with a government record, and violation of a protective order. $4,000 fine, 25 days in jail and court costs of $950.
• Jennifer Elizabeth Moreno, 100 block of Lillian, Kerrville – Theft of services between $100-$750. $500 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $360.
• Julian Antonio Munoz, 300 block of Mae Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, and criminal mischief between $100-$750. $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $843.
• Dobie Lee Rokus, 1200 block of SE 20th St., Mineral Wells, Texas – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $723.
• Sarah Ann Sucher, 100 block of Meeker Rd., Kerrville - $500 fine, 9 months of probation and court costs of $365.
