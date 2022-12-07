Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Tivy St. on Nov. 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated on a traffic complaint in the 400 block of Peterson Dr. on Nov. 30.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at a disturbance call in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on Nov. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 2.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Thompson Dr. on Dec. 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Water St. on Dec. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Water St. on Dec. 3.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of W Main St. on Dec. 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 4.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Tivy St. on Nov. 28.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 300 block of Ross St. on Nov. 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Nov. 29.
• KPD filed a case of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1900 block of Lois St. on Nov. 30.
• KPD is investigating a minor in possession of tobacco products in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 2.
• An arrest was made for a local warrant, and possession of drug paraphernalia, on a suspicious vehicle call in the 600 block of Lytle St. on Dec. 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 3100 block of Flanders Dr. on Dec. 3.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana on a traffic complaint in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 3.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury, and assault on a family member causing bodily injury, in the 500 block of Harper St. on Nov. 28.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 29.
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 1.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury and terroristic threat of the household, while assisting another agency in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 3.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 3.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury on a disturbance call in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Dec. 4.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact on a 9-1-1 hang-up in the 1200 block of Water St. on Dec. 4.
• KPD is investigating assault in the 1800 block of Lowrance St. on Dec. 4.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500, and theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, in the 800 block of Loop 534 on Nov. 28.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 700 block of Alpine Dr. on Nov. 30.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 1000 block of Guadalupe St. on Dec. 1.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 1.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1400 block of Bandera Hwy. on Dec. 2.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 29.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 1.
• KPD responded to two minor accidents on Dec. 2.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 2.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 2.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 2.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on Nov. 28.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order more than two times in 12 months in the 1800 block of Lois St. on Dec. 1.
• KPD responded to a missing person in the 700 block of Margaret Dr. on Dec. 2.
