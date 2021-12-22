Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Dillon Ray Allen, 200 block of McNeil St., Ingram – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Rafael Sandoval Barrientos, unit block of Westwood, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Kevin Edward Brandt, 200 block of Marshall Dr., Kerrville - Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Scott Mitchell Brown, 600 block of Meadowview Ln., Kerrville – Two counts of forgery of a government document.
• Miguel Angel Cabrera, 100 block of Juniper Cove, Comfort – Three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Candace Renee Carrington, 100 block of Michon Dr. S, Kerrville - Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Matthew Scott Eaglehouse, 300 block of La Casa Dr., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Adrian Lonnell Gilmore, 500 block of Peterson, Kerrville – Two counts of manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 4 oz. to 5 lbs. of marijuana, and delivery of 1/4 oz. to 5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Brian Michael Hensley, 400 block of Cade Lp., Ingram – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• James Tucker Johnson, 200 block of Spanish Oak Ln., Kerrville – Harassment of a public servant, and two counts of assault on a peace officer.
• Jose Lopez Cervantes, 300 block of JM Ranch Rd., Mountain Home – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Jacob Morin Marmolejo, unit block of Westwood, Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Anthony John Murray, 5100 block of N Hwy. 38, Uvalde – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Shelby Christine Parker, 100 block of Oak Way, Kerrville - Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Edgar Rebolloza-Guerrero, 100 block of Teri Ln., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jesus Rafael Sierra, unit block of Upper Balcones Rd., Boerne – Felony bail jumping.
• Cody Ray Watson, 100 block of Palo Duro Circle, Kerrville – Two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, and burglary of a building.
