Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2200 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 21.
• KPD is investigating sale of tobacco products to a minor in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Aug. 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Main St. on Aug. 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of James Rd. on Aug. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age, and two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, in the 400 block of Meadowview Ln. on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of McFarland St. on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 27.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating a drug violation in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia on a welfare check in the 1400 block of E Main St. on Aug. 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Harper Rd. on Aug. 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2800 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2000 block of Brian Dr. on Aug. 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 25.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 25.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating fondling in the 600 block of Travis St. on Aug. 23.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 24.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Aug. 27.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 23.
• KPD is investigating financial abuse of the elderly between $2,500-$30,000 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 23.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 from a building in the 100 block of Rankin Nix on Aug. 24.
• KPD is investigating identity theft by electronic device in the 2000 block of Crown Ridge Dr. on Aug. 24.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 400 block of Main St. on Aug. 24.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, exploitation of child/elderly/disabled, and engaging in organized criminal activity, in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 25.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 26.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 from a building in the 200 block of G St. on Aug. 26.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1100 block of Jackson Rd. on Aug. 21.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 2000 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 3000 block of Nichols St. on Aug. 27.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 21.
Other Offenses
• KPD assisted another agency in the 1300 block of Warbler Dr. on Aug. 21.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Olympic Dr. on Aug. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 700 block of Quinlan St. on Aug. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1500 block of 2nd St. on Aug. 23.
• KPD assisted the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 24.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 3000 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 25.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct fighting with another in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 26.
