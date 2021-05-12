Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and resisting arrest in the 300 block of Wesley Dr. on May 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on May 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on May 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and an arrest warrant, at a minor accident in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on May 9.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on May 3.
• An arrest was made during a traffic stop for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of W Main St. on May 4.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco products by a minor, and tampering with evidence in the 900 block of Barnett St. on May 5.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Beech St. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an open container of alcohol in the 500 block of Main St. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an arrest warrant in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on May 8.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and public intoxication in the 200 block of Hamilton St. on May 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication in Mile 507 of IH-10 on May 9.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on May 5.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and torture of non-livestock animals in the 900 block of George St. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1900 block of Leslie Dr. on May 6.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of the family (aggravated assault) in the 500 block of Peterson Dr. on May 7.
• KPD is investigating intoxication assault with a motor vehicle at a major accident in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on May 7.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 600 block of Earl Garrett on May 9.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on May 9.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on May 8.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on May 8.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on May 3.
• KPD is investigating theft of mail at less than 10 addresses in the 500 block of Valley Dr. on May 4.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 1800 block of Broadway on May 4.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on May 5.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on May 6.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 from the elderly in the 100 block of Kenwood Circle on May 7.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 8.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Sunset Dr. on May 9.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 at a suspicious circumstances call in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on May 9.
• KPD is investigating theft of mail from less than 10 addresses in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on May 9.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made during a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Broadway on May 3.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Cynthia Dr. on May 3.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Leland St. on May 3.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1100 block of Lytle St. on May 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Fifer St. on May 4.
• A warrant arrest was made, with giving false identification information, on a suspicious person call in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on May 6.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on May 6.
• A warrant arrest was made, with driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on May 7.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on May 8.
• A warrant arrest was made, with resisting arrest, in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on May 9.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on May 6.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 100 block of Riverhill Club Ln. on May 3.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on May 5.
• KPD assisted another agency in Mile 534 of IH-10, Boerne on May 7.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 600 block of Everett St. on May 8.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on May 8.
• KPD responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Patton Ave. on May 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.