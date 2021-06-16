Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 7.
• Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 was reported in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on June 10.
• Public intoxication was reported in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. S on June 10.
• Public intoxication was reported in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on June 10.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Guadalupe St. on June 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on June 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 12.
• KPD is investigating public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on June 13.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, during a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and an arrest warrant, in the 2300 block of Chalet Trl. on June 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on June 7.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Sheppard Rees Rd. on June 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on June 9.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on June 12.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating intentional injury of a child/elderly/or disabled with serious bodily injury in the 100 block of W Main St. on June 7.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of family, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 100 block of Whelan Dr. on June 7.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 7.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 9.
• Intentional injury to a child/elderly/ or disabled was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on June 10.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on June 12.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2800 block of Poplar St. on June 12.
• An arrest was made for burglary of a habitation in the 100 block of G St. on June 12.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 from a building in the 3900 block of Oak Park Dr. on June 9.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 11.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Banks St. N on June 10.
• A warrant arrest was made, with evading arrest, resisting arrest, failure to identify giving false information, and driving without a license, in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on June 10.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Main St. on June 11.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1100 block of Aransas St. on June 11.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of George Ct. on June 13.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on June 7.
• KPD responded to a minor accident on June 10.
• KPD responded to a major accident on June 10.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on June 11.
• KPD is investigating an accident to a motor vehicle involving damage more than $200 in the 900 block of Lytle St. on June 12.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 500 block of East Ln. on June 7.
• KPD assisted another agency with evading arrest, and resisting arrest, in the 100 block of Westminster St. on June 10.
• Criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 was reported in the 600 block of Beech St. N on June 10.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on June 12.
• An arrest was made for pedestrian failed to yield right-of-way when not in a crosswalk at a disturbance call in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on June 12.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 300 block of N Llano, Fredericksburg, on June 13.
• KPD is investigating using containers without consent in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on June 13.
