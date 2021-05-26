Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• J.C. Glasgow and Patricia Louise Duncan, May 19.
• James Andrew Whittenburg and Ashley Ridgway Eccles, May 19.
• Jason Glen Bryant and Elizabeth Annsley Hurt, May 19.
• Matthew Peter Olden and Angelica Maria Huerta, May 19.
• Steven Anthony Gonzales and Sativa Lee-Ann Marie Wilson, May 20.
No divorces were reported this week.
