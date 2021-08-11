Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Robert William Harder and Laurie Dawn David, July 30.
• Juan Martinez Perez and Dora Marciano Rodriguez, Aug. 2.
• Edward Burkley Knight and Melissa Nicole Yeider, Aug. 3.
• Everett Samuel Stafford and Dawn Sheree Erickson, Aug. 5.
• Thomas Deontae Spikes and Ashley Michelle Morris, Aug. 5.
• Alfredo Gandara Flores and Eloisa Robledo, Aug. 5.
• Travis Coleman Bennett and Lesney Dianne McManus, Aug. 5.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Samantha Ann Schaeffer of Ingram and Peter Alan Schaeffer of Pflugerville, July 2.
• John Dewayne Bencken of Kerrville and Imelda Cantu Thomas of Ingram, July 30.
• Thomas Andrew Escobedo, confidential address, and Kayla Michelle Escobedo of Kerrville, Aug. 3.
