Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Austin Derrick Jackson and Katherine Rowe Kelley, Sept. 4.
• Stefan Jude Szczepanski and Elizabeth Stephanie Bryson, Sept. 4.
• Joshua Daniel Neathery and Keara Beth Harrison, Sept. 4.
• Ashton David Jones and Taylor Shea Benedick, Sept. 8.
• Jonathan Taylor James Perez and Hailee Marlowe Anders, Sept. 8.
• Stephen Wesley Dyer and Martha Theresa Zabroky, Sept. 8.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Brandon Guy McDonald of Kerrville and Tiffany Lenn McDonald of Lubbock, Aug. 26.
