• Robert Anthony Blair, 1100 block of Summit Ridge, New Braunfels – Resisting arrest, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $753.
• Brittany Elizabeth Cervantes, P.O. Box, Comfort – $500 fine and court costs of $142.
• Jonathan David Cutler, 700 block of Lee St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 365 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Leah Elaine Johnston, 100 block of Whitewing, Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $750 fine, 365 days in jail and court costs of $956.
• Joshua Duane Daniel Jones, 5300 block of Wimberly Spring Ct., Midland – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Paul Christian Morales, 1500 block of Nixon Ln., Kerrville – Violation of protective order. $500 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $150.
• Hailee Faith Marie Moran, 1000 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – False report to a police officer. $250 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Donovan Rene Ramirez, 600 block of Travis St., Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• William Patrick Ridley, 800 block of FM 632, Kenedy. Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and violation of probation. 61 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Michael Ward Sellers, 100 block of Windwood, Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $91.
