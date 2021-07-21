Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Water St. on July 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on July 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 16.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated second offense in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on July 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on July 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on July 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and an arrest warrant, in the 2300 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on July 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 2000 block of E Main St. on July 18.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on July 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on July 18.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon, reckless driving with an unrestrained child less than 8 years old, and failure to control speed, in the 200 block of Harper Rd. on July 18. (Story, Page 6.)
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of W Schreiner St. on July 18.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 100 block of Ridgerock Cove on July 13.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 15.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on July 16.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and an arrest warrant, at a disturbance call in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on July 17.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on July 12.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 600 block of Meadowview Ln. on July 14.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on July 16.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 700 block of Swigert St. on July 18.
Accidents
• Duty on striking an unattended vehicle less than $200 was reported in the 600 block of Clay St. on July 15.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 3700 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 12.
• KPD is investigating altered license plates or registration in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on July 13.
• KPD is investigating driving with an altered license plate or registration, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 3900 block of Loop 534 on July 14.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of W Schreiner St. on July 16.
