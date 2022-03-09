Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Alan Lee Reynolds and Michelle Brianne Munday, Feb. 28.
• John Andrew Holden and Jill Denise Civello, March 1.
• David Verne Batcheller and Janeth Del Rosario Rodriguez Sotomayor, March 1.
• Joseph Zecheriah Provost and Shali Vonne Brice, March 2.
• Juan M. Ibanez Medrano and Martha Andrea Juarez, March 2.
• Max Edward Ruthardt and Amy Leigh Gonzales, March 3.
• Christopher Daniel Campos Estrada and Alexis Garza Roach, March 3.
• Ryan Nicholas Watkins and Crystal Lynne Kranz, March 4.
• Dominic Alexander Nunez and Madison Raene Vongunten, March 4.
• Joseph Clayton Kneese and Jamie Jean Wallace, March 4.
• Ramon Antonio Rivera Colon and Ruth Barajas Arroyo, March 4.
• Bryan Glenn McDonald and Lisa Mary Cook, March 4.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Lynette Kruger of Mountain Home and Emile Kruger of Upington, South Africa, Feb. 24.
• Stephen Ray Schmerbeck of Kerrville and Carrie Michelle Schmerbeck of Center Point, March 2.
• Saul Alonzo Lopez Arreola and Gabriela Torres Perez, March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.