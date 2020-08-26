Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Chase Taylor Hooper and Bethany A. Roberts, Aug. 13.
• Aaron Beau Toledo and Samantha Frances Pfitzenmayer, Aug. 14.
• Richard Joseph Kreiner and Sondra Kay Kellar, Aug. 14.
• Thomas Gene Myers and Tammy Lynn Parkhurst, Aug. 14.
• Francisco J. Sanchez Marquez and San Juanita Micaela Nieto Tapia, Aug. 14.
• Gavin Alan Rhodes and Leanna Dawn Barton, Aug. 17.
• Jacob Lee Pierz and Courtney Leann Laquey, Aug. 17.
• Christopher Lee Leverkuhn and Brooke Nicole Ortiz, Aug. 17.
• Carey William Justice and Eva Jane Washburn, Aug. 20.
• Nathaniel Thomas Stanaland and Tammy Tenielle Buchanan, Aug. 20.
• Ignacio Garcia Meza III and Kiesta Abigail Casarez, Aug. 20.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Melissa Raye Shirley of Kerrville and Phillip Shane Shirley of Forney, Texas, Aug. 10.
