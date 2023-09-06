• Andres Esteban Badillo, 8200 block of Amasia, Austin – Driving while intoxicated, possession of inhalant paraphernalia, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $2,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $1,098.
• Lillian Bolton, P.O. Box, Kerrville – An appeal of speeding 10 percent or more over the limit. Court costs of $154.
• William Brandon Bogle, 1600 block of First St., Kerrville – Bail jumping. One day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Ryan Robert Docman, 100 block of Village Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Caleb Sergiy Gordon, 9800 block of Villa, San Antonio – Evading arrest. $4,000 fine, 28 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Christopher Lee Martin, 1600 block of Water St., Kerrville – Class C misdemeanor assault by contact. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Andrea Elizabeth Ontiveros, 500 block of Harper St., Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750. Court cost waived by judge.
• Andrew Michael Rose, 100 block of Highfield, Ingram – Criminal trespass. $500 fine and court costs of $300.
• Jeremy Caleb Shindle, 100 block of Southway Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine and court costs of $478.
• Dametrick Wayne Simpson, 100 block of Pearl St., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Ashley Sue Vazquez, 300 block of Newcom Ln., Sealey, Texas – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
