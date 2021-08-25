Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Jonathan Tyler Burris and Megan Dolores Robinett, Aug. 13.
• Devyn Michael Cruz Ramirez and Kathryn Alexis Hines, Aug. 16.
• Hunter Daniel Copeland and Kiersten Rena Colvin, Aug. 17.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Katherine Louise Harrington of Kerrville and Robert Wayne Harrington of Austin, Aug. 11.
• Juan Jose Delacerda of Kerrville and Ashley Nicole Delacerda of Kerrville, Aug. 13.
• Gricelda Quintero Gonzalez of Kerrville and Noe Gonzalez of Portland, Texas, Aug. 21.
