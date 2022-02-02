Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated on a suspicious vehicle call in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Riverhill Club Ln. on Jan. 28.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 2300 block of Trails End Ln. on Jan. 28.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 25.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2400 block of Old Farm Rd. 689 on Jan. 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1700 block of Hiawatha Dr. on Jan. 28.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of Barnett St. on Jan. 25.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Jan. 26.
• KPD is investigating threatening or publishing intimate visual matter reported at KPD on Jan. 26.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact on a disturbance call in the 700 block of Overhill Dr. on Jan. 28.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1100 block of E Main St. on Jan. 30.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 30.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unlawful use of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Rankin Nix Dr., on Jan. 24.
• Hindering a secured creditor was reported in the 200 block of W Main St. on Jan. 24.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 24.
• An arrest was made for theft of services less than $100 in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 24.
• KPD is investigating purse snatching between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 24.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument in the 3300 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 25.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 27.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief, and theft of property between $100-$750, reported at KPD on Jan. 27.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 27.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 28.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on Jan. 24.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Main St. on Jan. 24.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 800 block of Rees St. on Jan. 26.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 25.
• KPD is investigating a major accident in Mile 508 of IH-10 on Jan. 30.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass, and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 25.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Lowry St. on Jan. 26.
• KPD is investigating evading arrest with previous convictions in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Jan. 27.
• KPD assisted another agency in Mile 509 of IH-10 westbound on Jan. 29.
• KPD assisted an ambulance call in the 700 block of Leslie Dr. on Jan. 30.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 3600 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 30.
• KPD is investigating a drowning in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 30.
