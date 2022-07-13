• Michael James Allen, 100 block of Gibsons Dr., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $363.
• Andy William Kidd, 700 block of Post Hill, Mason – Theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction, and evading arrest. $500 fine, 190 days in jail and court costs of $605.
• Johnie Seaborn McComb IV, 400 block of E Walnut St., Fredericksburg – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine and court costs of $338.
