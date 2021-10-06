Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• John Desmond Die, 900 block of Paschal Ave., Kerrville – Impersonating a public servant.
• John Allen Kinnebrew, P.O. Box, Bandera – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a prohibited weapon.
• Bernardo Ramos Jr., 5800 block of Hwy. 27, Center Point – Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Kadee Rebecca Saunders, P.O. Box, Ingram – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Paul Burnett Sullivan, unit block of Arroyo, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Justin Joe Trevino, 400 block of Bluebonnet Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
