Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Claudio Alberto Melani and Antonia Perez Carballo, May 15.
• Wesley Mitchell Bell and Wynter Rayne Derby, May 15.
• Kevin Ryon Mays and Isabella Sonora Bortolussi, May 15.
• Jamie Wayne Hollister and Monika Yvonne Williams, May 15.
• Joseph Richard Ruzick II and Kayla Lynn Prince, May 18.
• Michael Anthony Anania and Rebecca Lynn Cummings, May 19.
• Kenneth Ray Humphries and Lisa Gayle Nelson, May 19.
• Eliasib Ortiz and Jessica Theresa Triola, May 20.
• Albert Lee Garces and Susana Cervantes, May 20.
Divorces
No Divorces were granted this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.