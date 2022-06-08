• Jason Paul Alvarado, 100 block of Rocky Hill Dr., Kerrville – Bail jumping. Four days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Thomas Neal Darnell, 1300 block of Bandera Hwy., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Lee Jones, 1600 block of Springtown Rd., Medina - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $91.
• Christopher Mayorga, 2900 block of Hunt St., Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Jacob Medina Jr., 100 block of Box Elder, Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 46 days in jail and court costs of $425.
• Hector Ornelas, 400 block of Loyal Valley, Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Erick Daniel Ortega, 800 block of Quinlan St., Kerrville – Criminal mischief between $100-$750. $250 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $560.
• Terry Newton Smith, 300 block of Roundup Trl., Bandera – Two counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 12 days in jail and court costs of $826.
• Mackenzie Kadence Traylor, 500 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Mathis Mateo Velez, 6300 block of Candleview Ct., San Antonio - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Lisa Ann Villanova, 600 block of Evans Creek Rd., Vanderpool – Three counts of driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $4,000 fine, 365 days in jail, 24 months of probation and court costs of $1,424.
• Kody Blake Wilson, 500 block of N Clinton Ave., Lubbock - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
