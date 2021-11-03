Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Brandon Lee Allen, P.O. Box, La Grange, Texas – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Robert Allen Fisher, unit block of Camino Derecho, Edgewood, N.M. – Intentional bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Eric J. Gaulke, 900 block of Maysey Dr., San Antonio - Six counts of sexual assault of a child.
• Jesse Brandon Johnson, 500 block of Sunflower, Comfort – Assault on a peace officer.
• Chanda Chellew Muller, 500 block of College St., Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Saul Olvera Jr., 1300 block of North St., Kerrville – Burglary of a habitation.
• Billy Wayne Paine III, 300 block of McNeill St, Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jose Pina, 100 block of Valverde Lane, Kerrville – Burglary of a habitation.
• Briton Ray Satterwhite, 2900 block of Memorial Blvd., Kerrville – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Celine Nicole Torres, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville – Publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual materials.
• Joshua Winston Trejo, 300 block of Lincoln Ave., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, and manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Nathaniel Ryan Vela, 100 block of Red Bud Dr., Fredericksburg – Burglary of a habitation.
• Samantha Marie Ybarbo, 300 block of McNeil St., Ingram – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, and manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
