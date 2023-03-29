Alcohol Offenses
An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Main St. on March 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1800 block of Broadway on March 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on March 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on March 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 3000 block of Legion Dr. on March 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker on March 26.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for a minor in possession of tobacco products, a local warrant, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on March 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of 2-4 oz. of marijuana in the 2800 block of Legion Dr. on March 22.
• KPD is investigating possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and failure to identify giving false information, in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on March 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on March 26.
• KPD is investigating a minor in possession of tobacco products in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on March 26.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for intentional injury of a child/elderly/disabled, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 600 block of Oak Valley Dr. on March 21.
• KPD is investigating misdemeanor family violence assault in the 200 block of Mack Holliman Dr. on March 23.
• KPD is investigating harassment reported to KPD on March 23.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 100 block of Country Club Dr. on March 24.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on March 24.
• KPD is investigating intoxication assault with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, and driving under the influence, at a major accident in the 2300 block of Medina Hwy. on March 25.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2000 block of West Ln. on March 25.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 500 block of Ruth St. on March 25.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 from a building in the 600 block of Loop 534 on March 21.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 500 block of Main St. on March 21.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750, forgery of a financial instrument between $100-$750, and credit card abuse, in the 900 block of Lytle St. on March 23.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on March 24.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 900 block of Jefferson St. on March 25.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use or possession of less than five items or identifying information in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker S on March 25.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1500 block of Water St. E on March 21.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on March 23.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on March 24.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on March 26.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1000 block of Jefferson St. on March 20.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 100 block of Harper Rd. on March 23.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2500 block of Junction Hwy. on March 26.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in Mile 505 of I-10 on March 20.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 4100 block of Memorial Blvd. on March 21.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Earl Garrett on March 21.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Main St. on March 22.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on March 22.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 1000 block of Barnett St. on March 23.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief less than $100 in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on March 24.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 2100 block of Junction Hwy. on March 26.
