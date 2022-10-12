Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Christopher Charles Adams, 2200 block of Onion Creek Pkwy., Austin – Tampering with evidence with intent to impair investigation.
• David Guadalupe Alvarado, 400 block of Fifer St., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Louie Inez Bazan, 100 block of Sharon Ln., Kerrville – Assault on a family member with previous conviction.
• Silvia Bello-Mondragon, 6700 block of E Independence Place, Tulsa, Okla. – Aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon.
• Randall Scott Brown, 100 block of Omaha St., San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Eloy Jesus Curces, 100 block of Richardson, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Alexander Hayes Eldred, 3100 block of Memorial Blvd., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Samuel Matthew Gerstenberg, 100 block of Weston Rd., Comfort – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Ian Traver Hines, 100 block of Oak Ridge, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Larry Wayne Homesley, 100 block of Chole Way, Ingram – Failure to comply with a sex offender duty to register.
• Christopher O’Neal Irvin, 400 block of Fifer, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Justin Ray Lopez, 1000 block of Paschal Ave., Kerrville – Assault on a peace officer.
• Tyler Lee Lopez, 100 block of Aspen, Kerrville – Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.
• Manuel Luis Maizumi, 400 block of Moore St., Ingram – Two counts of felony bail jumping.
• Philip Andre Riettini, 500 block of Shady Lane, Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Melissa Marie Sauceda, 8900 block of Bowline, San Antonio – Four counts of smuggling of persons.
• Neil Alexander Strand, 600 block of Spicer Loop, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jessy Vidaurri, 2500 block of Mieranne St., Houston – Five counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit, and evading arrest.
• Joshua Blake Williams, 300 block of La Casa Dr., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Aaron Kyle Woodcock, 4200 block of Junction Hwy., Ingram – Assault on a family member with previous conviction.
• Ryan Jay Ybarbo, 600 block of Parker Rd. E, Houston - Five counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
