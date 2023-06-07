•    Melissa Jan Fisher, 200 block of Way Dr., Ingram – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and criminal trespass. $1,500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $491.

•    Victor Jason Goforth, 100 block of Amelia Ct., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $750 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $410.

