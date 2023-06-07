• Melissa Jan Fisher, 200 block of Way Dr., Ingram – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and criminal trespass. $1,500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $491.
• Victor Jason Goforth, 100 block of Amelia Ct., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $750 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $410.
• Sabino Hernandez-Montez, 1800 block of Lowrance St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Eric Charles Johnston, 2400 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $0 fine, 359 days in jail and court costs of $503.
• Charles Kaminsky III, 200 block of Derrick Rd. S, Kerrville – Fraudulent concealment of writing. $200 fine and court costs of $326.
• Kevin Lee Naumann, 100 block of Herzog St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $250 fine and court costs of $166.
• Niko Casillas Nieto, 3000 block of Flanders, Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $250 fine and court costs of $106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.