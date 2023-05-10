Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and driving with an invalid license, in the 400 block of Tivy St. on May 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1900 block of Loop 534 on May 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 3300 block of Loop 534 on May 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and duty on striking a fixture greater than $200, in the 600 block of Shady Dr. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1200 block of Cypress Creek Rd. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2200 block of Singing Wind Dr. N on May 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of E Water St. on May 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on May 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 600 block of Barnett St. on May 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on May 7.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on May 2.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and public intoxication, in the 800 block of Hays St. on May 3.
• An arrest was made for two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker s on May 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance on a juvenile problem call in the 5200 block of Loop 534 on May 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 400 block of Meadowview Ln. on May 6.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault on a peace officer, interference with an emergency request for assistance, and public intoxication, in the 1100 block of North St. on May 2.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on May 3.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm, in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on May 5.
• KPD is investigating intentional bodily injury of a child/elderly/disabled in the 600 block of Barnett St. on May 5.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100 $750 reported at KPD on May 3.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 reported at KPD on May 5.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass on real property, and theft of less than $100, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 6.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 200 block of Meeker Rd. on May 2.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 100 block of McGinnis Ct. on May 2.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on May 2.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on May 3.
• A second arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on May 3.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 4.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on May 5.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on May 6.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 400 block of Dean St. on May 6.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on May 3.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 300 block of Earl Garrett on May 3.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving more than $200 damage to a vehicle in the 300 block of W Main St. on May 6.
Other Offenses
• KPD assisted another agency in the 200 block of G St. on May 1.
• An arrest was made for smuggling of persons, and commercial sex acts, in the 1100 block of Edgewood Ln. on May 3.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2600 block of Bandera Hwy. on May 4.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 400 block of Stonewall St. on May 6.
• An arrest was made for open burning in the 1000 block of Town Creek Rd. on May 7.
