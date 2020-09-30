• Cynthia Aleman, 400 block of Coleman St., Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750. $100 fine, 3 months of probation and court costs of $310.
• Manuel Alberto Garcia, 400 block of Bridle Path, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine and court costs of $403.
• Sandra Marie Munoz, 500 block of Loyal Valley Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $488.
• Kenneth Eugene Noel, P.O. Box, Orange Grove, Texas – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 250 days in jail and court costs of $680.
• John Lucas Parker, 3100 block of Hwy. 39, Hunt – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Daniel James Patterson, 500 block of Harper Rd., Kerrville – Two counts possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 90 days in jail and court costs of $1,620.
