Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on Feb. 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Sheppard Rees Rd. on Feb. 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and a local arrest warrant, in the 2800 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and an accident involving more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle, in the 900 block of Lois St. on Feb. 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Stadium Dr. on Feb. 13.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Feb. 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and a felony arrest warrant from another agency, in the 2300 block of E Main St. on Feb. 12.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 12.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury on a family member in the 1300 block of 5th St. N on Feb. 7.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury on a family member in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Feb. 8.
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury on a family member in the 800 block of Moore St. on Feb. 9.
• KPD is investigating harassment reported at KPD on Feb. 9.
• KPD closed a case of family violence assault by contact in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 10.
• KPD is investigating unlawful restraint of a person less than 17 years of age in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Feb. 11.
• An arrest was made for assault by contact in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 13.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of immediate serious bodily injury in the 400 block of Crest Ridge on Feb. 13.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault of a child in the 500 block of Fawn Dr. on Feb. 13.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 100 block of Summer Lp. on Feb. 10.
• An arrest was made for burglary of a building, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 11.
Warrants
• A local warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Feb. 8.
• A local warrant arrest was made in the 900 block of Bulwer Ave. on Feb. 10.
• A local warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Galbraith Ave. on Feb. 13.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for fleeing a police officer in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 7.
• An arrest was made for driving on the wrong side of a divided highway in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 7.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Southway Dr. on Feb. 7.
• An arrest was made for criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 in the 100 block of W Davis St. on Feb. 10.
• An arrest was made for obstructing a highway in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 10.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 11.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Mimosa St. on Feb. 13.
