• Tristan Chantz Archer, 100 block of E Davis St., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $250 fine, 9 days in jail and court costs of $403.
• Bryan Michael Farish, 400 block of Hugo St., Kerrville – Criminal trespass of a habitation or shelter, and interfering with an emergency call. $1,000 fine, 89 days in jail and court costs of $700.
• Jessica Sue Ramos, 400 block of Fuller St., Kerrville – Criminal trespass. $2,000 fine, 54 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Sherry Marie Richard, 200 block of 8th St., Natalia, Texas – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $316.
