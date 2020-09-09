• Jonathan David Anderson, General Delivery, Kerrville – Terroristic threat of a household member. 12 months of probation and court costs of $355.
• Steven Blake Caraway, 1800 block of Mountain Laurel, Kerrville – Interfering with an emergency call. $300 fine, 9 months of probation and court costs of $370.
• Genna Elena Moore, 5600 block of Southwest Parkway, Austin – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, 12 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Ovidio Vela, 4900 block of CR 502B, Sweeney, Texas – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $750 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.