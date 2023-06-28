Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 1000 block of Nancy Beth Dr. on June 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on June 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and evading arrest with a vehicle, in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker N on June 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on June 21.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on June 22.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, reckless driving, and reckless damage to property, at a major accident in Mile 505 of IH-10 on June 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on June 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and violation of an occupational driver’s license, in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of N Schreiner St. on June 24.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on June 25.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 200 block of G St. on June 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 2500 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on June 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 900 block of Golf Ave. on June 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in a suspicious vehicle call in the 2000 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, three counts of possession of a dangerous drug, and resisting arrest, in the 400 block of W Water St. on June 25.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on June 25.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on June 23.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in the 900 block of Water St. on June 23.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 100 block of Amelia Ct. on June 23.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury, interfering with an emergency call, and criminal mischief less than $100, in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on June 24.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 800 block of Earl Garrett on June 25.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 19.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 3300 block of Loop 534 on June 21.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on June 24.
• KPD is investigating fraudulently securing execution of a document between $2,500-$30,000 reported at KPD on June 24.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Robinson Ave. on June 25.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 900 block of Ross St. on June 20.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker on June 20.
• An arrest was made on two local warrants in the 2000 block of Lime Creek Rd. on June 21.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 1400 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 23.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 100 block of W Main St. on June 24.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 2300 block of Sailing Way on June 24.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 300 block of Fifer St. on June 24.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on June 25.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 300 block of Francisco Lemos on June 25.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on June 19.
• KPD responded to a major accident on June 20.
• KPD responded to a major accident on June 21.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on June 21.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on June 19.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 300 block of W Barnett St. on June 21.
• KPD is investigating a dog at large in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on June 24.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on June 24.
• KPD is investigating violation of an occupational drivers license in the 2700 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 25.
