Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in Mile 508 of IH-10 on Feb. 28.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker on March 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on March 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Miller St. on March 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Mae Dr. on March 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on March 4.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Barnett St. on March 4.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on March 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Robinson Ave. on March 6.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and tampering with evidence to impair investigation, in the 200 block of Park Ln. on March 2.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on March 4.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Clay St. on March 4.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 200 block of Clay St. on March 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence to impair investigation, and a local warrant, in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on March 6.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating unlawful restraint in Mile 508 of IH-10 on Feb. 28.
• An arrest was made for unlawful restraint exposing the person to serious bodily injury, assault on a family member causing bodily injury, and simple assault, at a disturbance reported in the 600 block of Barnett St. on March 1.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury, simple assault, interfering with a request for emergency assistance, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, at a disturbance in the 100 block of G St. on March 2.
• KPD filed a case of family violence assault by contact in the 100 block of Park Ln. on March 3.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 600 block of Bow Ln. on March 6.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles and theft from motor vehicles in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Feb. 28.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 400 block of W Jefferson St. on Feb. 28.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 3.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 800 block of Earl Garrett on Feb. 28.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 28.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on March 3.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant at a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 4.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1200 block of Landing Ln. on March 5.
• An arrest was made on two felony warrants from another agency in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on March 6.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on March 2.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2600 block of Calle De Robles Ln. on March 4.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on March 5.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on March 6.
