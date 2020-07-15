Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 2000 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 11.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on July 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence, in the 1900 block of Goat Creek Rd. on July 10.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on July 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of inhalant paraphernalia, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on July 11.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, terroristic threats of the family, and burglary of a habitation, in the 1400 block of Park St. on July 6.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on July 7.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 3600 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 9.
• Threats were reported in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on July 9.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on July 9.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. E on July 10.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 300 block of Fifer St. on July 10.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 1100 block of Main St. on July 10.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Mountain Laurel View on July 12.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property from a building between $30,000-$150,000 in the 1800 block of Summit Top Dr. on July 7.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Peterson Dr. on July 8.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument in the 1300 block of Water St. E on July 10.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting property between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 10.
• KPD is investigating theft in the 700 block of Arrow Ln. N on July 12.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Bobwhite Dr. on July 6.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2400 block of Hunt St. on July 8.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 9.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Mae Dr. N on July 10.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Main St. on July 10.
Accidents
• A disabled vehicle was reported on I-10, mile marker 509 on July 9.
• KPD responded to a minor accident, and is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on July 10.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 2000 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 12.
Other Offenses
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of E Davis St. on July 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Pearl St. on July 6.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on July 8.
• A missing person was reported in the 600 block of Guadalupe St. S on July 11.
