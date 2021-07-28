Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on July 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 2700 block of Junction Hwy. on July 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Stonewall St. on July 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on July 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of W Water St. on July 25.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated second offense, in the 900 block of Sidney Baker S on July 19.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact, and theft of property between $750-$2,500, in the 700 block of Lake Dr. on July 20.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of a household, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 22.
• An arrest was made for intentional bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled, interfering with an emergency call, evading arrest, and resisting arrest, in the 1900 block of West Ln. on July 23.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member with previous convictions in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 23.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 100 block of G St. on July 24.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 200 block of Yorktown Blvd. on July 19.
• An arrest was made for burglary of motor vehicles, theft of a firearm from a vehicle, manufacture or delivery of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and unlawful carry of a weapon in a gun-free zone, in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 23.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 100 block of Richardson St. on July 25.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Creswell Ln. on July 19.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $750-$2,500 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 22.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Main St. on July 22.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 23.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of Nancy Beth Dr. on July 23.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on July 24.
• An arrest was made for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 800 block of Harper Rd. on July 24.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Indian Trail on July 25.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 3800 block of Hwy. 27 on July 19.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Glenn Ct. on July 20.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on July 20.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on July 24.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on July 24.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2700 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 21.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 300 block of Main St. on July 22.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 6:48 p.m. on July 25.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 24.
