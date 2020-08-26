• Shellie Lynn Tolley, 100 block of Falcon Trl., Ingram – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 9 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $300.
• Regina Delarosa Urbina, 100 block of Spanish Oak St., Center Point – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $680.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.