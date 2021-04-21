Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Collin Walker Boyer and Sydney Lorraine Jones, April 9.
• Jorge Garcia Ramirez and Angelica G. Lozano, April 9.
• Jeffrey R. Peil and Sandra L. Sikorski, April 12.
• Adialberto Carrizales and Maria Luisa Boner, April 12.
• Andrew Todd Stevens and Marlana Clair Green, April 12.
• Aaron Paul Lamb and Anh Ngoc Phuong Mai, April 12.
• Jerome Lawrance Kojis and Trayanna Maureen Clift, April 12.
• Miles Roger Jones and Fiona Catherine Denham, April 14.
• Matthew Dillon Jeffers and Daniel Lee Rose, April 14.
• Cesar V. Cerda and Magdalene Lopez, April 14.
• Jaron Scot Ince and Whitney Lynn Morris, April 15.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Rachel Elizabeth Holland of Peabody, Mass. and Kristopher Isaac Holland of Kerrville, April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.