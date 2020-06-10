Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Daniel Ray Ayala, 1300 block of Fifth St., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jacob Ryan Balding, 900 block of Bulwer Ave., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Troy Gilbert Deese, 1100 block of Main St., Kerrville – Five counts of sexual assault with a person in a prohibited relationship.
• James Adham Edwards, 100 block of Palo Verde, Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Trenton Lee Ford, 500 block of Westway, Kerrville – Forgery of a financial instrument of the elderly, and evading arrest with previous convictions.
• Darryl Dewayne Frazier, 1100 block of East Ln., Kerrville – Sexual assault of a child.
• Joe David Garces, 400 block of Coleman, Kerrville – Felony bail jumping.
• Julius Earl Hardee, 3600 block of Junction Hwy., Ingram – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Jose Salvador Santoy, 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Robert Michael Eugene Wilkins, 100 block of Pearl St., Kerrville – Two counts sexual assault of a child.
