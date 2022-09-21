• Shawntte Mashell Bruno, 4500 block of Lavender Ln., San Antonio – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $156.
• Ronald Jay Foos Jr., 1700 block of Kemah Dr., Austin – Duty on striking an unattended vehicle. $750 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $393.
• Joshua Gomez Jr., 1700 block of Silver Saddle Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Geovany Hernandez, 1000 block of W Oak Dr., Fredericksburg - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Harold Thomas Knox III, 1700 block of E Main St., Kerrville – Display of fictitious motor vehicle registration, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $620.
• Seth McKade Moore, 100 block of Paradise St., Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Geovany Hernandez, 1000 block of W Oak Dr., Fredericksburg - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Richard Anthony Trevino, 4300 block of Silver Lake Dr., San Antonio - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.