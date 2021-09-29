Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and duty on striking a fixture greater than $200, in the 200 block of Guadalupe St. on Sept. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1900 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 200 block of W Water St. on Sept. 26.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 400 block of Harper Rd. on Sept. 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 20.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 200 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on Sept. 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Sept. 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of tobacco products by a minor, at KPD on Sept. 25.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and unlawful restraint, in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Sept. 20.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 23.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 100 block of W Schreiner St. on Sept. 25.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 500 block of Main St. on Sept. 26.
Robberies
• KPD is investigating aggravated robbery in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 21. See Page 1.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating five counts of shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 20.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported at KPD on Sept. 22.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 500 block of N Lewis Ave. on Sept. 22.
• An arrest was made for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 200 block of Sidney Baker N on Sept. 23.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 23.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 20.
• A warrant arrest was made at KPD on Sept. 23.
• KPD served a warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Sept. 24.
• An arrest for two warrants was made in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sept. 24.
Accidents
• KPD is investigating an accident involving more than $200 damage to a vehicle in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 20.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 2500 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sept. 21.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Barnett St. on Sept. 23.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 26.
