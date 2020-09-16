Alcohol Offenses
• KPD is investigating public intoxication in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on Sept. 4.
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of alcohol in the 100 block of Cailloux Blvd. on Sept. 4.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 600 block of Main St. on Sept. 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 300 block of Westminster St. on Sept. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol in the 500 block of Lucille St. on Sept. 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Main St. on Sept. 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age in the unit block of Rio Robles Dr. on Sept. 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication and duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 1100 block of Jackson Rd. on Sept. 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication and duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 2000 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Sept. 13.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Clay St. on Sept. 4.
• An arrest was made for manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of Antler Dr. on Sept. 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 8.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 600 block of Main St. on Sept. 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of inhalant paraphernalia, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 9.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 10.
• KPD filed a case of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in Mile 511 of IH-10 on Sept. 11.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker S on Sept. 13.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1000 block of Remschel St. on Sept. 4.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Meadowview Ln. on Sept. 6.
• KPD is investigating a terroristic threat against a public servant in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 8.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order, and interfering with public duties in the 400 block of Westminster St. N on Sept. 10.
• Family violence terroristic threat was reported in the 400 block of Goss St. on Sept. 13.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 400 block of W Jefferson St. on Sept. 12.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 5.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 5.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 7.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100, and resisting arrest in the 600 block of Meadowview Ln. on Sept. 7.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting of between $100-$750 in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on Sept. 8.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 6.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1000 block of Lois St. on Sept. 7.
• A warrant arrest was made in the unit block of Sunset Dr. on Sept. 8.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 8.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 8.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2000 block of Brian Dr. on Sept. 12.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Sept. 4.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for failure to register as a sex offender with previous convictions in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 11.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of Main St. on Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.