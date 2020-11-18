• Teri Lynn Billups-Craig, P.O. Box, Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750, and bail jumping. $0 fine, 90 days probation and court costs assessed at $680.
• Brandon Michael Burgess, 100 block of Chloe Ln., Ingram – Three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle. $1,000 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $900.
• Dalton Dale Fowler, 400 block of Bridle Path, Kerrville – Criminal mischief between $100-$750. $500 fine, 9 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $370.
• Mark Roy Guerrero, 600 block of Rees St., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $353.
• Michael Shane Lind, 200 block of Old Ingram Lp., Ingram – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Antonio Roman Martinez, 100 block of Cobbs Cir., Comfort – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 45 days in jail and court costs of $468.
• Buddy Joe Nelson, 700 block of Everett, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine and court costs of $353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.