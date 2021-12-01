Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Nov. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Main St. on Nov. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Nov. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Bluebell Rd. on Nov. 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 1200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Nov. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 28.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Nov. 28.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an arrest warrant, in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1500 block of Elmwood Dr. on Nov. 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license, in the 2200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 700 block of Harper Rd. on Nov. 28.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and resisting arrest, in the 500 block of Beech St. on Nov. 23.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 300 block of W Main St. on Nov. 24.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 1800 block of Park St. on Nov. 24.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 25.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 500 block of Quinlan St. on Nov. 22.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Nov. 25.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use or possession of less than five forms of identification in the 300 block of Main St. on Nov. 22.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100, and an arrest warrant, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 22.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 27.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 100 block of Main St. on Nov. 27.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 from a building in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 28.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 28.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made, with evading arrest, and resisting arrest, in the 400 block of McFarland St. on Nov. 22.
• A warrant arrest was made while assisting another agency in the 300 block of Fifer St. on Nov. 27.
• A warrant arrest was made at KPD on Nov. 24.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 7:53 p.m. on Nov. 22.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2100 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 28.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 400 block of Schreiner St. on Nov. 22.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Peterson Farm Rd. on Nov. 25.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 25.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 800 block of Thompson Dr. on Nov. 26.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 26.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 500 block of Hays St. on Nov. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 28.
