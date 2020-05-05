Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Park Ln. on April 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Lake Dr. on April 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, failure to identify, and resisting arrest in the 3600 block of Loop 534 on April 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of E Davis St. on April 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Main St. on May 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on May 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1200 block of E Main St. on May 3.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on April 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Pearl St. on May 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on May 2.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating aggravated kidnapping and terrorizing in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on May 2.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on May 3.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 200 block of Lakewood Dr. on April 29.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating forgery of a government instrument in the 200 block of Bobwhite Dr. on April 28.
• A warrant arrest was made, and KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a vehicle, and theft of property between $500-$1,500, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on April 30.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $150,000-$300,000 in the 500 block of Benson Dr. on May 2.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made, with hindering apprehension of a known felon, in the 100 block of Loop 13 on May 2.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Bear Creek Rd. on May 3.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 800 block of Water St. on April 27.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1900 block of Summit Ridge on April 29.
• KPD is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.