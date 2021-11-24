• Clayton Campbell Frederick, 100 block of Guajalote Ln., Mountain Home – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, deferred 12 months, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $523.
• James Earl Melton, 200 block of E Davis St., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $247.
