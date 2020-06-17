Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Bryan Howard Clark and Bethel Echo Truax, June 5.
• Tylor Ray Lewis and Piper Pilar Pritchett, June 8.
• Kenneth Ray Tidball and Michelle Kay Vinatieri, June 11.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Katie Loren Willis of Wheat Ridge, Colo. and Chad Lee Willis of Kerrville, May 26.
• Zoe McKenzie Wood of Kerrville and Daniel Ray Thomas of Huntsville, June 8.
