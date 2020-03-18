• James Roger Alexander Sr., 100 block of 3rd St., Ingram – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Nathen Corey Binnert, 14200 block of Hwy. 16, Medina - Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $393.
• Madison Lynne Clayton, 300 block of Guadalupe St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $610.
• Cassandra Gayle Coleman, 120 Sixth St., Ingram – Violation of a protective order. 40 days in jail and court costs of $610.
• Esteban Gutierrez, 100 block of Voges Ln., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and resisting arrest. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $620.
• Mindy Kayann Higgins, 1000 block of Tivy, Kerrville – Accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200. $750 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $363.
• Melinda Lewis Kolbus, 100 block of Rawson, Kerrville – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $500 fine, deferred 4 months and court costs of $333.
• Joshua Daniel Reina, 400 block of Meeker Rd., Kerrville - Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $363.
• Mark Edward Willis, 1200 block of El Cibolo Rd., Edinburg – Bail jumping. $100 fine, 285 days in jail and court costs of $307.
• Martha Theresa Zabroky, 300 Valley Dr., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $458.
