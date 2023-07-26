Alcohol Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on July 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1100 block of Tivy St. on July 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, violation of an occupational license, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, and charges were filed for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1400 block of James Rd. on July 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on July 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on July 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 300 block of W Barnett St. on July 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on July 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 400 block of Lois St. on July 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 300 block of S Lewis Ave. on July 22.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Lois St. on July 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 4400 block of Hwy. 27 on July 19.
• An arrest was made for criminal mischief between $100-$750, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on July 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on July 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 100 block of Harper Rd. on July 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving while intoxicated second offense, in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 23.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 18.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on July 18.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member with previous convictions, and terroristic threat of the family, in the 400 block of McFarland St. on July 20.
• KPD is investigating family violence misdemeanor assault in the 100 block of E Sunset Dr. on July 21.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 200 block of Oak Hill Dr. on July 21.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and assault on a family member, in the 500 block of Bluebonnet Dr. on July 23.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 2800 block of Maple St. on July 23.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on July 17.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 from a building in the 200 block of Guadalupe St. on July 18.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $2,500-$30,000 in the 900 block of Water St. E on July 22.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency, and criminal trespass on real property, in the 400 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on July 21.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 200 block of W Barnett St. on July 21.
• An arrest was made for resisting arrest, failure to identify, and walking on a roadway where a sidewalk is provided, during a welfare check in the 200 block of Harper Rd. on July 22.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Earl Garrett on July 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.